KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals scored 21 unanswered in the second half and began overtime with an interception of Patrick Mahomes, setting up Evan McPherson for a 31-yard field goal to defeat the Chiefs 27-24.
The Cincinnati Bengals advance to Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Chiefs opened the game with an 11-play, 84-yard drive that saw Mahomes extend a play and find Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.
The Bengals came back and reached the red zone after a 23-yard run by Joe Mixon. Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward broke up passes on second and third down, forcing a 32-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.
Mecole Hardman caught a pass for 44 yards the next play to end the first quarter before Mahomes displayed magic on third-and-2 from the 5-yard line. He evaded two potential sacks and rolled out to his right, lofting a pass to Travis Kelce for a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
The Chiefs very next drive saw Mahomes throw his third touchdown pass thanks to a fingertip snag by Hardman from 3 yards out, making it 21-3 with five minutes left in the half.
The Bengals found the end zone for the first time in response as Joe Burrow checked down a pass to Samaje Perine, who went 41 yards for a touchdown.
Mahomes has completed 18 of 21 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. His 11 touchdown passes in these playoffs ties a record for a single postseason.
Both teams opened the second half with three combined punts before the Bengals drove into the red zone. That’s when Melvin Ingram came up with a sack and a batted pass to force a 31-yard field goal by McPherson, keeping the lead at 21-13.
The Bengals kept momentum on the next drive when Mahomes’ pass was tipped and intercepted by defensive tackle B.J. Hill inside the Chiefs’ own 30.
The Bengals capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown pass by Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase on third down, then Burrow found a wide open Trent Taylor for a two-point conversion.
Kansas City began the fourth with its first turnover of the game as L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Burrow, only for Mahomes to be sacked on third down by Trey Hendrickson to force another punt.
On third-and-6, Chris Jones nearly brought down Burrow twice for a sack, though the second-year quarterback escaped for a first down run. The Bengals marched down for a go-ahead 52-yard field goal by McPherson for their first lead with six minutes to play.
Kansas City then drove down the field and kicked a 44-yard field goal after two Mahomes sacks to send the game into overtime.
After winning the toss, Mahomes was intercepted by Vonn Bell to give the Bengals possession. The Bengals then drove down the field and into field goal range, setting up McPherson’s 31-yard winner. It’s the second walk-off winner in as many weeks for McPherson.
Mahomes finished 26 of 39 for 275 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks. Mahomes completed just 10 of his final 25 passes, throwing two interceptions. Travis Kelce led the way with 95 yards.
Burrow completed 23 of 38 yards for 250 and two scores. Joe Mixon added 88 yards on the ground.
The Chiefs finish the season 14-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.