Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, top, scores past Kentucky's Adou Thiero, left, during the second half of a game on Dec. 28 in Columbia, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn's first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years.

The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier, which moved up from No. 22 to No. 18. Arizona rounded out the top five.

