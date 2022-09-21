Turks and Caicos Tropical Weather

Fallen palm trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona on Tuesday in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. 

 Associated Press

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico | More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.

Sweat rolled down the faces of people in a long line of cars in the northern mountain town of Caguas, where the government had sent a water truck, one of at least 18 so-called "oases" set up across the island.

