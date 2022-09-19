Kansas Detective Arrest

This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursda on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said. 

 Associated Press

Federal prosecutors seeking to keep a former Kansas police detective in jail for allegedly preying on Black women and girls have revealed more details of the accusations against him, including complaints from seven more women.

Roger Golubksi, 69, faces a federal court hearing Monday during which prosecutors will argue he should remain in jail until his trial.

