Chicago Hotel Weapons Found

In this image taken from video provided from ABC7, Keegan Casteel leaves jail at the 18th District police headquarters in 2021 in Chicago. On Aug. 28, prosecutors dropped all felony charges against Casteel, an Iowa man who was arrested in 2021 by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a popular tourist attraction.

 File photo | Associated Press

CHICAGO — Prosecutors have dropped all felony charges against an Iowa man who was arrested in 2021 by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a popular tourist attraction.

Cook County prosecutors dropped the felony charges against Keegan Casteel on Monday after he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

