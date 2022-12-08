Wrongful Conviction Missouri

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears at her disciplinary hearing on April 11 in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder.

Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case but a hearing is scheduled for Monday.

