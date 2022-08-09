Lawn Mower Argument Death

In this photo provided by the Kansas City, Missouri police department, Samuel Avery is pictured in a booking photo dated Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Avery has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his neighbor following an argument over lawn mowing, bringing to an end years of hostility between the two, officials said.

Samuel Avery, 42, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 41-year-old Warner Trotter, who was shot in his head on his front porch, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said. Trotter was declared dead at hospital.

