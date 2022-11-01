Teacher Death Teens Charged

This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale, left, and Willard Miller in 2021 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa. 

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade, prosecutors said Tuesday in court documents that for the first time reveal a possible motive.

The documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence against Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, who are charged with murdering high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield.

