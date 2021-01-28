This week early on Wednesday morning we finally received a few inches of pure light fluffy snow that wasn't corrupted by a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. All snow that fell with temperatures in the 20's. Our snowfall ranged from 2" to 3" inches of accumulation across most of the Saint Joseph area.

Getting an accurate snowfall measurement is really not too tricky, you just need a good household ruler or yard stick for the big storms, waterproof shoes or boots for walking out into the elements, and an open area not obstructed by trees of buildings. Open grasses surfaces are fine and try to avoid where the wind may have blown or drifted the snow into piles. These piles are unrepresentative of the overall depth.

A white 16" by 16" snow board is the ideal surface for properly measuring snowfall, as measuring on a grassy surface can lead to and additional inch or more based on the depth of the grass. Fresh snowfall is the snow that has occurred in the last 24 hours period. It is best to take your measurement before settling or melting has had time to occur.