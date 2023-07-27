There’s a saying, “The wedding ceremony is for the couple … the wedding reception is for their guests.”
Couples have been stepping up their reception game in recent years to customize incredible spaces for their guests to enjoy and create ambiance. Diedra Lee has become an expert at this.
The St. Joseph woman has had a lifelong career in the floral business, falling in love with weddings along the way. It was during a consult for such an occasion that her well-known business, Every Last Detail, was born.
It was at a wedding consult, roughly five years ago, that a bride and her mother were discussing details about their upcoming big day. The women brought to Lee’s attention that there was nowhere to rent a vintage sofa.
“I started researching different rental companies on social media and absolutely loved what I was seeing,” Lee said. “That inspired me to begin my journey of expanding my inventory.”
Lee said she traveled all over the area, including Kansas City, collecting different pieces. So many of the pieces, she said, came with a story of how they belonged to their mother and had been in the family for years.
“So I loved that I was getting a piece of something so special and breathing new life into it,” Lee said. “We service events every weekend, oftentimes we are going to several locations in a day.”
While Every Last Detail is always expanding its inventory, Lee said she has approximately 15 to 20 velvet sofas, loveseats and a wide selection of chairs.
There is a plethora of vintage and modern pieces. Besides large seating pieces, the business also rents rugs, tables, lighting and accent décor.
“Add beautiful florals to our selections of glassware and vases and you’ll have a well-dressed room and such beautiful photos to admire. I absolutely love styling events.”
When couples come to see Lee, they present their ideas and, together, Lee said they broaden the overall vision and aesthetic that they want to accomplish.
Lee creates tablescapes first, then focuses on the areas of interest throughout the venue. Photo areas are still trending, she said.
“We like to offer different backdrops and furniture to complete the look,” Lee said. “Things have progressed over time. Now the ‘styled lounges’ are super hot. I adore this trend because it adds such a flair to the overall space. Upholstered furniture softens the room and adds so much charm to the event. It’s perfect for people to capture photos or just sit, relax and enjoy a cocktail.”
Combine ambiance with a theme and, voila, you have the makings for a memorable wedding.
Jacqui Brandt has always loved the idea of recreating a speakeasy into her wedding.
The Cameron, Missouri, woman went with a classic combination of black, white and red with pops of gold and silver.
The obvious choices were incorporating furniture, glassware, draped ceilings, carpets, and mood lighting.
“We wanted to feel like we were hosting our wedding guests,” Brandt said. “I’ve been to lots of weddings where I feel like I’m at just another wedding reception. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with a traditional reception. We just wanted something more elevated.”
An experience is what a lot of couples are looking for. Brandt said that while some might call her “extra” or “bougie,” she feels every single one of her guests enjoyed her reception.
“We had three different staged areas, each with a different scene, for people to relax and take pictures if they wanted to,” she said.
Each area had its theme of using the wedding colors in a monochromatic way. The all-black area used black furniture, drapes and rugs with a dark wooden bar cart and coffee table in addition to grey pops of décor. The two other spaces were all red and all white with the same tie-ins as the black.
“It was just so much fun getting to be creative with our event,” Brandt said. “Picking a theme was the absolute best decision.”
