AFC Championship game highlights, facts

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970, ending a five decade hiatus.

The Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit in the first quarter to lead 21-17 before halftime at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed passes to six different receivers against the Tennessee Titans for 294 yards and three touchdown passes earning him a quarterback rating of 120.4 for the game.

This is only the second time in Andy Reid’s coaching career to make a Super Bowl appearance.

The Chiefs defense held the Tennessee Titans’ standout running back Derrick Henry to just 69 yards on 19 carries.

This was the Chiefs’ third appearance in an AFC Championship game. The Chiefs were presented the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after the franchise’s founder. (1993-94 they lost to the Buffalo Bills on the road 30-13. In 2018-19 they lost to New England Patriots 37-31 in overtime.)

The cheapest Super Bowl LIV ticket (as of 8 p.m. Sunday) on TicketMaster.com was $4,475 each. The same ticket on Stubhub.com was $4,464.

The Chiefs will take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 4 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.