Prolonged "Winter Blues" can lead to a SAD diagnosis.

As the amount of sunshine decreases daily leading up to the Winter Solstice on December 21st "the so called longest night of the year" this can trigger emotional issues for many. The "Winter Blues" can be nearly overwhelming and in extreme cases be diagnosed as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This is a severe emotional response caused by the lack of sunlight and can be debilitating for millions of Americans.

As a meteorologist forecasting weather daily and sees the affects weather and climate can have on nature, I wanted to understand SAD and its possible remedy. Dr. Norman Rosethal M.D. is the world's leading authority and a professor of Psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine. He literally has written the book on "Winter Blues" and discovered Seasonal Affective Disorder through his research in the 1980's.

Dr. Rosenthal granted me a video interview to discuss this topic on his life defining work. He explained that SAD can and does runs in families and is more than twice as likely to affect women. We discuss the cause and remedies, as well as how to prevent this seasonal illness. His quote "A change in latitude can bring a change in attitude" sounds like the lyric from an old Jimmy Buffet song, but it's quiet true with this illness. By going to the Tropics or even the Southern Hemisphere for several months each Fall/Winter could be the best cure for SAD. By and large most suffers can't pick up their lives for three months and move to a different geographic area every Fall, so there must be a better way to combat this illness, and reduce the suffering brought on by the reduced day length.

Dr. Rosethal prescribes watching the sunrise every morning if possible, then supplement with an artificial light box therapy for at least 30 minutes per day. A secondary remedy is the daily taking of Vitamin D supplements, but cautioned against taking too much Vitamin D, "more is not better when it come to Vitamin D supplements. It is a fat soluble vitamin that can become toxic in the body if taken in too large of dose. He also mentioned the lack of sunlight by your eyes can trigger the body's craving for carbohydrates, and is a serious reason for weight gain by many during the Winter months.

Please know that you are not alone if you suffer from the Winter Blues (one out of five Americans) or full blown Season Affective Disorder (One out of twenty Americans) suffer along with you every year. Please get help from a medical professional and take this illness seriously if it affects you or your loved ones.

To read more about this topic and take a self test on Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) please go to Dr. Rosethal's website. https://www.normanrosenthal.com/about/research/seasonal-affective-disorder/