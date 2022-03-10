St. Joe Petroleum is a family-owned business, founded in 1978 by Ron Bachman Sr. with a business philosophy to provide customers what they needed, when and where they needed it. Ron. Jr bought the company in 2001 and along with his three sons (John, Jeff and Brett) still operates the business with the same customer-first mindset.
St. Joe Petroleum’s wholesale offering includes Express Premium Diesel, other fuel products, and a full line of Phillips 66 oil and greases. Propane services were added to the offering in 2013 with the acquisition of Consumer Oil & Propane. With four bulk plants located across NW Missouri (St. Joseph and Elmo) and NE Kansas (Atchison and Bendena) and an expanded delivery fleet, St. Joe Petroleum can deliver orders of all sizes within 24 hours.
Fastgas, a premier convenience store chain with nine locations in the St. Joseph area, represents the retail side of the company. Customers can expect fast, clean, friendly service when they shop at Fastgas for their fuel, drinks, or one of the many food options. Fresh Fare, a proprietary brand served at all nine locations, makes wraps, sandwiches, sweet treats and healthy snack and meal options. Northern Lights Pizza and Sandella’s Flatbread Café (I-29 & Frederick) and Godfather’s Pizza (Stewartsville) offer delicious dining options as well.
St. Joe Petroleum is proud to have served St. Joseph and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. Thank you for your business!
