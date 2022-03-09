Address: 802 Francis, St. Joseph, MO 64501
Additional Locations: Maryville, Missouri; Ankeny, Des Moines, Atlantic, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs and Iowa City, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska.
Phone: 816-364-5222
Year Established: 1977
Number of employees: 270+
Snyder & Associates is a full-service civil engineering firm providing design and construction engineering services to cities, counties and private developers. Snyder & Associates begins its 20th year in St. Joseph and Maryville, Mo., and is proud to list the following planning and design accomplishments for 2021. These projects bring both economic and quality of life improvements to Northwest Missouri.
Projects for 2021 included the design of the Highland Pedestrian Bridge, a 530’ long 12’ wide truss bridge, linking mountain bike trails over Highland Avenue. Other notable projects, helping economic development, is the mass grading project at Eastowne Business Park (60% complete) and the completion of a Buchanan County-funded roadway, North Point Drive, from Green Acres to North Village Drive, giving access to 38 acres for development. In 2021, three rural bridges were designed and constructed in Buchanan County. Mound City Bridge over Davis Creek was another structural and transportation improvement project completed in 2021. Other area projects include Regional Port Authority Hopper Bins & Conveyor Systems, soon to be completed. This project will promote river barge transportation of grain, fertilizer and other large or bulk materials.
Along with our government work, we continue to provide site design and Civil Engineering services to private companies, including improvements at Eastowne Business Park (BMS, Cereal Ingredients), as well as expansions to existing manufacturing and industrial facilities in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Exciting new projects for 2022 include design of new bridges for Nodaway and Andrew Counties, as well as the finalization of the Hillyard Distribution Facility, where Snyder & Associates provided Civil and Structural Engineering services. Other regional projects include sanitary sewer treatment projects in Grant City, Skidmore and Oregon Waterline and Water Tower Rehabilitation.
We look forward to improving the environment and quality of life in Northwest Missouri.
