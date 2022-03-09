Roderick 91 logo seal

rodericksigns.com

Address: 1621 Frederick Ave.,

St. Joseph, MO 64501

Phone: (816) 232-7005

Business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday

Year established: 1931

   Roderick Sign Co. was established in 1931 by Jim Roderick. Four generations and 91 years later, we are still supplying sign services for St. Joseph residents and those in the surrounding areas.

   Our signs are made for places which include casinos, hospitals, churches, department stores and international business franchises such as restaurants, gas stations and retail outlet stores. We also have service trucks for any sign maintenance you may need.

   Our capabilities include neon and digitally printed signs, illuminated, LED-illuminated and non-illuminated signs, letters, logos, awnings and banners, as well as message centers, marquee signs and much more. There is no job too big or too small.

