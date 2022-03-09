Address: 1621 Frederick Ave.,
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Phone: (816) 232-7005
Business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Friday
Year established: 1931
Roderick Sign Co. was established in 1931 by Jim Roderick. Four generations and 91 years later, we are still supplying sign services for St. Joseph residents and those in the surrounding areas.
Our signs are made for places which include casinos, hospitals, churches, department stores and international business franchises such as restaurants, gas stations and retail outlet stores. We also have service trucks for any sign maintenance you may need.
Our capabilities include neon and digitally printed signs, illuminated, LED-illuminated and non-illuminated signs, letters, logos, awnings and banners, as well as message centers, marquee signs and much more. There is no job too big or too small.
