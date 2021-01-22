www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org

Address: 719 Edmond Street., St. Joseph, MO 64501

Phone: (816) 279-1225

Email: info@paastjo.org

Business Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Year Established: 1979

The Performing Arts Association of St. Joseph was formed in 1978 with the merger of Community Concerts and Town Hall Center. The very next year, Performing Arts Association held its first season of performances at the Missouri Theatre. PAA strives to present the best in professional entertainment in the fields of dance, music, theater and arts education to the St. Joseph community.

With the emergence of the pandemic, the 20/21 Season became the first time PAA has not presented a live performances at the Missouri Theatre. With the public's safety in mind, PAA developed the free “Arts on the Move” project using local musicians to play in neighborhoods around St. Joseph.

This spring PAA is looking forward to holding its first live event with Mesner Puppets, “The Cat Came Back,” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the First Christian Church, 927 Faraon Street. Call for more information, 816-279-1225.