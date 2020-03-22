The past year has brought a couple of new spaces and a key partnership to Mosaic Life Care.
Starting in November, Mosaic began partnering with Children’s Mercy Kansas City to provide care to newborns in St. Joseph. Neonatal advanced practice registered nurses from Children’s Mercy moved on-site to provide 24/7 support in the neonatal intensive care unit. Neonatologists also are available through telemedicine.
Children’s Mercy is the region’s only Level IV NICU and provides neonatal care for the most complex and critically ill newborns. Now more babies born at Mosaic will have access to support without leaving the hospital.
“This partnership means our families that require NICU services will have the immediate access to the expertise of neonatal nurse practitioners from Children’s Mercy, working alongside our highly trained staff,” said Adriana Nabors, a vice president with Mosaic. “It allows families to stay together if the baby doesn’t have to be transferred, which reduces stress and is cost-effective for families, too.”
Steven L. Olsen, M.D., FAAP, interim division director in neonatology at Children’s Mercy, serves as the NICU medical director. The partnership also includes ongoing education and training for staff and access to a collaborative network of other Children’s Mercy-partner NICUs for shared learning opportunities.
In addition to the partnership with Children’s Mercy, hospital officials opened two new spaces in the second half of 2019.
In September, a private sexual assault examination room located within the hospital’s emergency department was unveiled. Previously, it was typical for sexual assault victims to be examined in the general emergency rooms that are usually filled with a large amount of people, putting patients in an uncomfortable position.
Natalie Maupin, a forensic program coordinator at Mosaic, said collaborations made the space happen.
“We had donations from our auxiliary and we had caregivers that gave to our same program to make the room possible,” Maupin said.
A key part of putting together the room was having somewhere for victims to shower when they come in after a traumatic experience.
“It’s a way to make them feel cleaner and be that step toward recovery and making themselves feel back in control,” Maupin said.
Staff worked with survivors of sexual assault to figure out the setup of the room. They chose to decorate with aspects of inspiration and wanted a warmer environment.
The location of the room was important for the project because it’s still located in the emergency department for safety reasons, but the area is confidential with fewer people around.
A second new space at the hospital is part of an effort to reach more of the community, specifically caregivers. The Mosaic Life Care Foundation opened a new office space in the hospital in early 2020.
What was once a portion of the gift shop located near the main entrance of the medical center’s St. Joseph location is now an office space that the foundation hopes will open more doors for community outreach.
“We wanted to put our foundation really on Main Street where people would have a chance to see it as they walk by,” said Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care.
The foundation already has a location in Downtown St. Joseph at the emPowerU building, but the new spot aims to connect more with caregivers who are at the hospital every day, according to the foundation’s president, Julie Gaddie.
“Now to be a part of coming beside our physicians, our nurses, our community members and every single one of our 4,500 employees and say, ‘We’re here to serve. We are here to help you create a healthy today, through quality exceptional health care, a healthy tomorrow through education and empowerment of you and most of all to be healthy together,’” Gaddie said.