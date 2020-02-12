The past year saw several new businesses open in Downtown St. Joseph and progressing development of the corner at Frederick Avenue and Interstate 29.
The St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District again showed signs of bringing in more revenue than budgeted in its first quarter of the fiscal year.
“I think the situation Downtown is very positive,” CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce R. Patt Lilly said. “It’s a good example of how the rising tide lifts all boats. Downtown has been making a comeback over the last five years.”
In the Downtown area, the axe-throwing range The Axe Factor and the restaurant Huckleberry opened in the former Western Extralite building after CrossFit gym Midwest Method Strength and Performance moved to the space earlier in 2019.
Bee and Thistle, Blue Willow Boutique, K. Kendall Photography, Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and QZ Studio also opened Downtown, while the former Paradox Theatre (now the Metropolitan) and Cafe Pony Espresso found new owners.
On the east side of town, demolition of the former Best Value Inn at 4024 Frederick Blvd. advanced redevelopment of the corner of Frederick Boulevard and I-29.
The property is owned by Steven Craig, who also owns the adjacent 4004 Frederick Blvd., where Applebee’s is located, and 4016 Frederick Blvd., the location of the former Ramada Inn and Whiskey Creek restaurant. Craig purchased the former Ramada Inn in 2017 with plans to redevelop the area.
While Whiskey Creek closed and was demolished as part of the redevelopment project, its owners aren't leaving town. They announced plans to open an Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom this spring or early summer just down the street at the corner of the Belt Highway and Frederick Boulevard on the East Hills Shopping Center property.