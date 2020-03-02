Address: 5302 Stockyards
Expressway, St. Joseph, MO 64504
Phone: (816) 396-2700
Business hours: 8am to 5pm,
Mon — Fri
Year established: 2006
Number of employees: Approximately 2,900
Triumph Foods is more than an producer-owned pork processor. Triumph Foods is the second largest pork processing facility in the United States, and the largest American owned facility of its kind in the United States. Headquartered in St. Joseph, the company continues to invest in the community and employs nearly 2,900 diverse team members. Triumph Foods creates the highest-quality pork product in the industry, and this is evident as we continue to expand our global presence. The Company is an industry leader in the export of pork products, with approximately 35 percent of the products produced in St. Joseph finding their way to customers in Asia, Australia and across all of North America. Generating over $1.6 billion in annual revenues, our success is the result of the work of our outstanding and invaluable team members. Whether it’s the production worker, the maintenance professional, the financial analyst, the genetics scientist, health services nurse or the human resources professional, everyone is focused on making Triumph Foods the very best in our industry.
At Triumph Foods, we pride ourselves in focusing on our commitments of creating quality products, being a strong community steward, ensuring sustainability in all that we do, investing in innovation, and connecting to our invaluable diverse employees.