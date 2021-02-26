Address: 802 Francis, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Additional Locations: Maryville, Missouri; Ankeny, Des Moines, Atlantic, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs and Iowa City, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska.

Phone: 816-364-5222

Email: aemacias@snyder-associates.com

Year Established: 1977

Number of employees: 270+

Snyder & Associates is a full-service civil engineering firm providing design and construction engineering services to cities, counties and private developers. Snyder & Associates begins its 19th year in St. Joseph and Maryville, Mo., and is proud to list the following planning and design accomplishments for 2020. These projects bring both economic and quality of life improvements to Northwest Missouri.

Projects for 2020 include the street and storm sewer design for North Village Drive for Buchanan County, with construction 90% complete, overflow parking for Spring Garden Middle School and the St. Joseph Water Protection Flood Pump Station. Other area projects include five levee repair projects in Holt and Atchison County and the City of Stanberry wastewater treatment facility, to name a few.

Along with our government work, we continue to provide site design and civil engineering services to private companies, including improvements at Altec, BMS and Hillyard.

Exciting new projects for 2021 include design of new bridges for Nodaway and Atchison County, as well as the start of construction of three Buchanan County bridges this summer. We are also currently working on the design of the Highland Pedestrian Bridge which will cross Highland Avenue near the Intersection of Highland Avenue and McArthur Drive.

We look forward to improving the environment and quality of life in Northwest Missouri.