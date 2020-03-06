Address: 802 Francis, St. Joseph, MO 64501
Additional Locations: Maryville, Missouri; Ankeny, Des Moines, Atlantic, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs and Iowa City, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska.
Phone: (816) 364-5222
Year Established: 1977
Number of employees: 270+
Snyder & Associates is a full-service Civil Engineering firm providing design and construction engineering services to cities, counties and private developers. Snyder & Associates begins its 18th year in St. Joseph and Maryville, Mo., and is proud to list the following planning and design accomplishments for 2019. These projects bring both economic and quality of life improvements to Northwest Missouri.
Projects for 2019 include the civil and structural design for the two new fire stations recently completed for the City of St. Joseph, Missouri. Other notable projects are the design of Noyes Tennis Courts and the completion of the second 5,000 ton fertilizer/grain storage facility and conveyors located at the Regional Port Authority. Another area project completed in 2019 was the City of Albany’s sanitary sewer treatment facility.
Along with our government work, we continue to provide site design and civil engineering services to private companies, including improvements at Altec, BMS and Lifeline foods to name a few.
Exciting new projects for 2020 include design of three new bridges for Buchanan County, as well as the start of construction of Nodaway and Andrew County bridges and a new waste water treatment facility in Stanberry, Missouri.
We look forward to improving the environment and quality of life in Northwest Missouri.