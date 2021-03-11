seamanschuske.com

Address: 1215 S. Fourth St.,

St. Joseph, MO 64501

Phone: (816) 232-3337

Business hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

Monday through Friday

Year established: 1870

Number of employees: 55

“Throughout the years, lush or lean, we’ve taken the hurdles together.” This was the byline in 1943, written in an ad by Seaman & Schuske in the News-Press, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the city of St. Joseph. That mantra still rings true in 2021, when Seaman & Schuske is celebrating its 106th year as a member of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and its 151st year in business.

Seaman & Schuske employs 30 to 45 quality craftsman a year and that is what has contributed to its longevity. Its employees are the lifeblood of the company, and the quality of the work they produce is what keeps the customers coming back.

We offer custom industrial, HVAC and architectural fabrication and installation from a variety of metals, as well as laser cutting and custom welding. Also, in addition to the metal, we do commercial flat, tapered and built-up roofing.