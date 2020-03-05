Address: 302 Messanie Street, St. Joseph MO 64501
Phone: 816-233-7751
Employees:
Established: 1988
RS Electric Corp is a “homegrown” business, tracing its roots 1988 in St. Joseph, Missouri. While we still call St. Joseph home, our service area has grown tremendously over the past three decades. We have become the electrical contractor of choice for businesses, organizations and governmental entities throughout the region.
Our teams of highly-qualified specialists provide a wide range of services for such diverse fields as healthcare, manufacturing, industrial, education, agriculture, utilities, government and others. As our reputation for effective and efficient work has grown, so has the demand for our services. To better serve the growing market, we have opened additional offices in the Kansas City area, Sedalia Mo., Topeka, Kan., and Omaha, Neb.
We are very proud of our history. We credit our success to our employees as well as an exceptional group of partners and customers that have gotten us where we are today. And we look forward to a very exciting future.