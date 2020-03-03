Address: 4502 Packers Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504
Business hours: 24-hour operation
Year established: 1985
Number of employees: 274
Nestlé Purina Petcare is one of the leading manufacturers of pet food in the world. The building that Nestlé Purina Petcare calls home in St. Joseph was originally built in the 1880s as a frozen meat plant and terminal warehouse. Throughout the next 100 years, the building had several owners, including Carnation Co. Nestlé purchased the facility in 1982.
In 1985, wet cat food production began with the launch of the Fancy Feast brand. In the early 2000s, after two major expansions, the Beneful Prepared Meals were introduced and remain exclusive to the St. Joseph plant.
Nestlé Purina Petcare is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The Packers Avenue factory provides about 275 jobs for the residents of St. Joseph and surrounding communities. NPPC donates premium dog food products to support 11 K-9 units and other rescue dog facilities from St. Joseph and the surrounding communities.