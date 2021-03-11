LifeLine-Foods.com

Address: 2811 S 11th St. St Joseph, MO 64503

Phone: (816) 279-1651

Year Established: 2001

Employees: 165

Established in 2001, LifeLine Foods has grown to be the third largest corn-miller in the United States. Headquartered in the middle of the corn belt in St. Joseph, LifeLine Foods is proudly owned by over 650 family farmers located throughout Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Annually, LifeLine Foods purchases over 26 million bushels of corn from area farmers who provide high-quality corn for our manufacturing needs. The ingredients LifeLine Foods manufactures can be found in many of your favorite snack foods including pizza, snacks, tortillas, beer and more. LifeLine Foods is proud to supply products that meet quality standards including Certified Whole Grain, USDA Certified Organic, Kosher, Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified. The St. Joseph facility operates under SQF Standards (Safe Quality Foods) and continues to expand its facilities and mills while producing high-quality, wholesome ingredients. As we grow, we are dedicated to continue building an engaged workforce in St. Joseph and supporting our community.