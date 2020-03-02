Address: 2811 South 11th Street,
St. Joseph, MO 64503
Phone: (816) 279-1651
Year established: 2001
Employees: 125
LifeLine Foods, Inc., founded in 2001, is the third largest corn-miller in the United States with its portfolio of food ingredients and industrial products—corn grits, corn meals, pre-gelatinized corn flour, masa and binders—used in batters, pizza, snacks, tortillas, beer, and more. Owned by 650 farmer-owners in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, LifeLine purchases 26 million bushels of corn from area farmers who provide some of the highest-quality corn for our manufacturing needs. We are proud of our quality standards such as Certified Whole Grain, USDA-Certified Organic, Kosher, Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified. With more than 145 employees, LifeLine’s 780,000 square-foot SQF Level 2-certified milling facility is located within the Corn Belt in St. Joseph. Most recently, LifeLine opened its second masa mill, which will produce masa flour for the table tortilla industry. This expands its offerings in the masa industry for chips, tortillas, and more. LifeLine Foods continues to expand its facilities and mills while producing high-quality, wholesome ingredients that will nourish families for years to come.