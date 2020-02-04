Address: 32137 State Hwy. 6, Jamesport, MO
Phone: 660-684-6931
Business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Friday;
Saturday by appointment
Year established: 2011
Victor Graber, the original founder of Jamesport Builders, was a general contractor, building everything from pole barns to houses for 20 years. He and his crew did it all from the concrete to the roof.
He started Jamesport Builders to be an “outdoor store,” providing mini barns, yard sheds, guns, gun safes, hunting and fishing equipment, etc. Steve Graber, now a partner, was on Victor’s construction crew for 11 years, but had cabinetry experience before that. Lester Miller is the newest partner as the business continues to grow.
They build quality post-frame building for commercial hog barns and retail stores, horse barns, machine sheds and residential.
They have seven crews led by foreman David Schrock, Daniel Miller, John Kramer, Leon Schrock, Abe Kramer, Levi Beechy, and Reuben Bontrager who does all their concrete work.
Here at Jamesport Builders, we appreciate our customers. Every September at our annual Open House, we give away a free 30x40x10 foot building. In 2019, Kathy Miller, from Jamesport, Missouri, was our lucky winner. The second place winner, Leona Woody, of Jamesport, Missouri, received a $500 gift certificate; third place winner, Noel Murphy, of Gilman City, Missouri, received a $250 gift certificate; and fourth place winner, Peggy Sperry, received an ice chest. We encourage you to come this year and get to know us. Who knows, you may take home a free building.