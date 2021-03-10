www.imfab.com

Address: 401 S. 3rd St.,

St. Joseph, MO 64501

Phone: (877) 684-6841; (816) 233-6841

Fax: (816) 232-8255

Email: immachine@imfab.com

I&M’s progress can be seen in its Laser Department that has over a dozen centers, two of which are Tube Lasers allowing for 3D cutting that combines operations such as sawing, drilling, milling and tapping into one operation. The newest addition to our Laser Family, the Trumpf 12K Fiber Laser with an active speed control camera system mounted on the cutting head. This new technology cuts 20% faster and enables the equipment to find any defects in material automatically and adjust the speed to compensate power to cut accurately and efficiently, eliminating operator error. As is our 10K Laser, this is also equipped with the LiftMaster and PartMaster requiring only one operator to run the entire system. This allows I&M to offer solutions for just-in-time and lean production of their many different customers laser cutting needs. How great is that for progress!