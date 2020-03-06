Address: 401 S. 3rd St., St. Joseph, MO 64501
Phone: (877) 684-6841; (816) 233-6841
Fax: (816) 232-8255
Email: immachine@imfab.com
I&M’s progress can be seen in its Powder Coating Facility that now houses the newest piece of equipment. The Gema Magic Cyclone automatic booth ensures the quickest color change time available on the market. This Gema Quick Color Change System technology allows for quick color changes, making both large and smaller runs easier. The vertical powder extraction eliminates any powder escape from the booth. With the Mono Cyclone added to the system, this allows for a powder recovery process with the highest separation efficiency. Allowing I&M to save powder cost by reclaiming the powder and putting it back into the system to be sprayed again. This allows I&M to offer solutions for just-in-time production lines and for lean production environments for any of our customer powder coating needs. How great is that for progress!