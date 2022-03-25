You know that cinnamon bread you had for breakfast or the chips you ate at lunch? There’s a good chance some of the ingredients came from a company setting up shop in St. Joseph this spring.
CII, based in Leavenworth, Kansas, is building a manufacturing plant in the Eastowne Business Park that initially will employ 25 workers and eventually, more than 50. Its products range from chocolate, strawberry and cinnamon inclusions and swirls to health and wellness items such as granola clusters and plant-based protein crisps.
“We deal in specialty items, and we’re in a lot of food you see on the shelves,” president Jack Waldron said. “Our latest focus is on plant-based protein, used as a meatless alternative. That’s the way the industry is going.”
Waldron was born and raised in St. Joseph and is a graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. Others at the company have ties to St. Joseph, too.
“So we didn’t need to be convinced of the amenities here,” he said. “We know it’s a great place to raise a family, for instance.
“Plus, it has a good labor force and is strategically located, being on I-29 and Highway 36.”
Also well-versed in St. Joseph’s amenities – particularly our Downtown area – is Hillyard Inc. When the cleaning products firm was considering sites for a new national distribution center, it chose the former WireCo property, just down the street.
Hillyard has been preparing that land for the center. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with plans to be operational by fall 2023.
“The new facility will modernize operations and allow for more efficiency and continued growth,” said Brett Carolus, Hillyard’s chief administration officer. He noted the company was founded here in 1907 and has been Downtown since 1937. “We are committed to the success of St. Joseph and the Downtown area,” he added.
Also committed to success is O’Neal Steel, a steel supplier based in Birmingham, Alabama. Its new facility here is a 64,000-square-foot warehouse at 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway.
“We are thrilled about our expansion into the St. Joseph market,” said O’Neal president Stephen Armstrong. “It aligns with growing demand in the area, and we are well-positioned to meet that demand.”
The company offers wholesale metal distribution, along with select processing capabilities.
It takes work to bring these projects to life, and Waldron praised local business and civic leaders for meeting with the company to discuss things like possible sites, incentives, workforce and quality of life.
“The chamber, the mayor’s office, the county – everyone was great,” he said.
On that subject, the St. Joseph Economic Development Partnership recently unveiled a new website that highlights information businesses need to know when considering St. Joseph. Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, said the website will help in attracting firms to the city.
“It’s important to keep our online presence appealing and functional to be competitive with other cities,” he said. “Most research is done online now and communities are eliminated from potential lists if site selectors can’t find the information they need quickly.”
Chamber officials said the number of new jobs created here last year nearly tripled that of the year before: 322 in 2021, compared with 115 in 2020. A new email marketing strategy, as well as digital advertising campaigns, are planned and could drive those numbers even higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.