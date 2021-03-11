Address: 2106 S. Riverside Road,

St. Joseph, MO 64507

Phone: (816) 364-2244

Altec is a leading provider of products and services to the electric utility, telecommunications, tree care, lights and signs, and contractor markets in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

For more than 90 years, Altec has been committed to excellence. Our products and our people are industry leaders, consistently raising the bar through innovative product design, integrated safety features and dedication to total customer satisfaction.

At Altec, keys to our success are these core values:

People, both customers and associates, are our greatest strength. We put the customer first. Teamwork makes us strong, and we promote an enjoyable work environment where associates can personally excel while making a difference to our company, our customers and our communities.

We value quality, integrity and financial stability. Through expertise, shared knowledge and innovative solutions, we deliver products that set the standard in effectiveness.

If you are interested in new or used Altec equipment, or if you are interested in joining our team, we want to talk to you.