Phone: (816) 271-8261
Year Established: 1983
Northwest Health Services provides primary medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services for St. Joseph and surrounding rural communities. Northwest Health has medical, dental and behavioral health providers spread over 15 counties. Their health centers are local, non-profit, community-owned health care providers.
Northwest Health Services clinics are Federally Qualified Community Health Centers (FQHC’s) and improve access to care for Americans regardless of their insurance status. Northwest Health is inspired by the belief that all people—regardless of insurance status—should have access to high quality healthcare.
Northwest Health continually focuses on innovating and improving quality. Recently Northwest Health added a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program to combat the opioid epidemic, and recently opened a new pharmacy in Gower, MO with plans to expand into the St. Joseph area.