Health facilities in St. Joseph took a leap forward in 2021, with Mosaic Life Care announcing plans for a new cancer center and Northwest Health Services opening a new clinic on the North Side.
The cancer center, to be opened late this spring, will be a state-of-the-art facility in line with Mosaic’s partnership with the Mayo Clinic. It will cost close to $22 million.
It is being built just north of the current cancer center and is designed to increase patient flow, offering a better alternative to the present setup. Mosaic officials noted the current facility is cramped and can be slow at times. Some areas are crowded, particularly the waiting room.
The new center is expected to draw patients from a four-state area and will reflect the hospital’s affiliation with the Mayo Clinic. Officials said there are several cases where digital information is sent to Mayo’s home base in Rochester, Minnesota. In addition, from five to 10 local patients are sent there each year for consultation or treatment.
“The facility will have a ‘wow’ factor, such that when you walk in you’re going to know you’re in a world-class cancer center,” one official said.
The initiative is being bolstered by a $350,000 donation from the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary. The gift will name the Ribbon Walk and Caregiver Lounge in the new center and support its new Survivorship Clinic.
The Ribbon Walk will be dedicated to patients who have fought cancer and will symbolize all types of cancer. The Caregiver Lounge will provide a space for Mosaic caregivers to relax and rejuvenate.
The Survivorship Clinic will include elements such as an education room, therapy services, wellness/exercise gym, spiritual health services, massage, acupuncture and acupressure and a patient library.
“Making this commitment to Mosaic underscores the auxiliary’s mission to provide support that enhances health care in our community,” board president Cheryl Hale said.
Enhancing health care in the community is also a goal of Northwest Health Services, which unveiled its new clinic in the North Side this winter.
“We are seeing patients for their medical check-ups, doing primary care,” said Corey Myers, head of marketing for Northwest Health. “We also can do X-rays at this location, which is a big deal.”
The new building is located at 1000 Fifth Ave., at the intersection with St. Joseph Avenue, and is connected to a drive-thru pharmacy. It replaces a smaller clinic that was located in the Speedy’s strip mall on St. Joseph Avenue.
Sarah Phillips, director of pharmacy for Northwest Health, said the new addition makes visits easier for patients.
“Having it next to our medical building is really convenient, so patients can get their medical care and then come over and get pharmacy services all in one trip,” she said.
The clinic and pharmacy are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except for 1 to 2 p.m., when the facility is closed for a lunch break. The pharmacy is available to all residents, not just Northwest Health patients.
The agency has 22 locations in Northwest Missouri, offering a variety of services. In St. Joseph, clinics also provide dental care and mental health counseling, with a sliding pay scale based on income. Northwest Health accepts Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.