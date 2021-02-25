myMLC.com

Address: 5325 Faraon Street

St. Joseph, MO 64506

Year established: 1984

Number of employees: 4,500+

Mosaic Life Care is a physician-led health-care system serving 35 counties in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. With a vision of transforming community health by being a life-care innovator, Mosaic places the holistic needs of patients first by providing the right care at the right time and place offering high value and quality health care. The organization serves a population of approximately 270,000 and is the largest employer in the region with more than 4,000 employees.

Mosaic is the only health-care system in Missouri that is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Mosaic physicians have the opportunity to seek Mayo Clinic expertise through eConsults.

Along with the main medical center based in St. Joseph, Mo., other hospitals in the Mosaic system include Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville in Maryville, Mo., Mosaic Medical Center – Albany in Albany, Mo., and the Long-Term Acute Care Hospital in St. Joseph, Mo. In January 2021, the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) School of Medicine announced its program expansion to Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Medical Center, to help address the state’s rural physician shortage.