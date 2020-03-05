Address: 1202 Heartland Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506
Phone: (816) 671-8500
Business hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
Year established: 2015
Number of employees: 180
Living Community had a remarkable year of progress driven by Christine Kerns, one of Ingram’s 50 Missourians you should know in 2019. Living Community as a 4-star community has provided independent, assisted living, short-term rehab, and long-term care for seniors in Northwest Missouri for 15 years and will continue to do so.
US News and World Report’s annual performance rating gave Living Community the only high performing rating in Northwest Missouri to our short term rehab. The Greater St. Joseph area has voted Living Community the Winner of New Press Now’s 2019 Reader’s Choice in Retirement Community, Nursing Home, Senior Living Facility and Rehabilitation Facility. Living Community performed well in KQ2’s Best of St. Joe as the Winner for Senior Living Center. Our staff, Karlie Grippando was awarded Compassion Point’s Caregiver of the Year and Living Legacy award and Jessica Ausmus was awarded the fall caregiver of the quarter.