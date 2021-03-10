lcosj.com

Address: 1202 Heartland Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64506

Phone: (816) 671-8500

Business hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Year established: 2004 – Serving St. Joe for 16 years

Number of employees: 150

Living Community of St. Joseph specializes in Independent, Assisted Living, Short-term Rehab, and Long-term Care within Northwest Missouri for the last 16 years.



The greater St. Joseph area for the last two years has voted Living Community as the #1 Retirement Community, #1 Nursing Home, and the #1 Senior Living Facility & Rehab (News-Press Now’s 2019 and 2020 Readers Choice Awards.)



Visiting the Living Community of St. Joseph, you can expect to be greeted by some new smiling faces with a solutions-based mindset. Robin Wilsey, Administrator, and Sheena Guess, Director of Nursing, bring many ideas and innovation to this non-profit community. In addition to generating new opportunities to serve, updates to the community are underway, promising to create an inviting and comfortable home for you and your loved one. Personal tours are available. Call and schedule yours today!