The past year was an unprecedented one for businesses everywhere as the COVID-19 pandemic brought shutdowns and safety restrictions. While it certainly brought challenges, the past year also offered a chance for many to innovate and find new ways of doing business.

Many businesses started becoming more digital prior to the pandemic, but being forced to close down and facing new obstacles pushed some towards the next step of e-commerce.

Susan Campbell, president of SJC Marketing, told News-Press NOW in October that it’s a missed opportunity if businesses don’t have a digital presence and don’t take advantage of e-commerce when it benefits them.

“After the lockdown and things opened back up, it also got a lot of people saying, ‘Maybe we should do something about our online presence and compete a little bit better with what’s going on,’” Campbell said.

Campbell said there are many benefits of face-to-face business, but when a lockdown happens and you can’t do business in person, companies need to be prepared.

“That’s when you start considering about making your products and services available online and make it so the consumer can go find them, go through the process, make their decisions and complete the sale,” Campbell said.

Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail, was excited to explore the e-commerce concept when she had to close her storefront. Since reopening she has maintained it and encourages customers to use it.

“One in four customers with us are shopping online since reopening and about 30% of our revenue since we reopened is all online, so it’s been a great addition to our business,” Massin said.

All of Massin’s products in the store also are online and she loves using the online store because it’s safe and efficient for her business.

“We have been offering incentives for people to choose online over in-store just so they get used to the service and get used to the idea that we are delivering locally, that’s a new permanent service we have,” Massin said.

Many restaurants and some bars shifted to takeout and curbside services while shelter-in-place orders

Organizations like the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Cup of Joe moved their meetings and educational gatherings online so businesses could continue to develop even while many were working from home.

The pandemic also saw businesses and business organizations reaching out in support of each other.

The St. Joseph Chamber launched the Champions of Commerce shop local campaign in August to encourage residents to make purchases from area businesses, which helps keep stores and restaurants open. Patt Lilly, Chamber CEO, said in October that the chamber had researched starting a program like this, but the pandemic has made changes happen more swiftly.

Altec Industries purchased more than $90,000 in the newly created Champions of Commerce gift certificates and began distributing them to employees in October. Nearly 50 businesses agreed to accept the $25 gift certificates.

Lana Beavers, human resources manager at Altec, said her company took notice that local businesses hadn’t seen the number of customers returning that they hoped.

“With the current pandemic, like many others, we have not been able to hold our normal Altec family day and appreciation events for associates,” Beavers said. “We saw the Chamber’s Champions of Commerce program as a way to thank our associates for all their hard work over the past year while supporting local business owners.”

Despite shutdowns, business has moved forward in the area.

Last fall, Hillyard Inc.’s redevelopment project has kicked off with demolition beginning on the former WireCo World Group property in Downtown St. Joseph. The site is located directly north of Hillyard’s current facilities.

Blake Roth, Hillyard chief manufacturing officer, told News-Press NOW the property will be the site of the new 25-acre manufacturing and national distribution center for the 113-year old company.

“We want to plan for roughly our next 115 years, and a new modern manufacturing facility is what Hillyard needs to grow into the future,” Roth said.

Demolition is expected to last into the spring and possibly summer before construction can begin.

“From there, the first building that will go up will more than likely be our new distribution center and after that we’ll determine what our manufacturing needs are,” Roth said.

Also in the fall, LifeLine Foods, a leader in the corn-milling industry, celebrated the completion of its $12 million masa mill expansion project at its St. Joseph facility.

Kevin Kelly, LifeLine CEO, said the company decided to go after a high-growth category two years ago, which was masa production. Masa is a corn flour used to make tortillas, tamales, chips and other products.

“We made a decision to invest in masa expansion and it’s clearly well-timed because masa growth continues to outpace many other categories in grocery and food service,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the Mexican food industry is rapidly growing in the U.S. and LifeLine wants to be able to meet those demands and remain a top competitor.

“It gives us about four times more masa capacity to make all those fine tortilla and tortilla chip products that are out there nationally and we’re now one of the larger players in that category,” Kelly said.

The Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan was beginning to be put to action in January 2020, but it was put on hold when COVID-19 hit.

But by fall, Tama Wagner, the Community Alliance director, told News-Press NOW the project was starting to get back towards its goals of making St. Joseph a better place to live.

“During a crisis it’s hard to be an advocate about change and moving forward when everybody is so hunkered down on how do we solve this and how do we get through the next day and week,” Wagner said.

Wagner and the Community Alliance shifted to crisis management during the first months of the pandemic, but the priorities remained towards the plan of investing in people, creating a better place and growing prosperity.

“Investing in people prior to the pandemic was really about how to improve education in the community, reduce or eliminate poverty and then it was about what can I do to help now,” Wagner said.

Since the pandemic started, one of the first projects of the 2040 plan was completed, the St. Gianna Beretta Molla Early Childhood Education Center, which is in one of the project’s first focus areas, Cathedral Hill.

In Maryville, Missouri, the Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant added three additional assembly lines. The additional capacity was needed due to the high demand of Kawasaki Engines. One new assembly line was added on first shift and two on the second shift.

Anita Coulter, vice president of operations, said this created an additional 100 production positions, along with 10 to support the lines.

“Our forecast is increasing our capacity to where we would have to outsource it somewhere or move it to another Kawasaki location,” Coulter said.

And in late 2020, a study conducted by SmartAsset showed St. Joseph to be the “No. 1 place to work in manufacturing.” The study analyzed data such as percent of total workforce employed in manufacturing, employment growth, income growth and home affordability.

St. Joseph’s job growth rate over the past year was 8.3% and the income growth was 5.6%. Those two statistics ultimately won St. Joseph the number one spot.

This year, SmartAsset also considered a timely metric to account for the impact of COVID-19: the October 2020 unemployment rate. Out of the 378 metro areas analyzed for the study, St. Joseph was the lowest.

“That legacy of industry here and that continued focus on manufacturing, it’s also a testament, I think, to our workforce. We have a very skilled workforce in St. Joseph and certainly that’s allowed us not only to help our local companies grow, but also attract new companies to the community,” Lilly at the Chamber of Commerce told News-Press NOW in December.

Nearly 25% of the workforce in the city works in manufacturing. St. Joseph is also third in the state of Missouri in exporting only behind Kansas City and St. Louis.