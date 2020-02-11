Residents can expect to see structural improvements around Buchanan County thanks to voters approving an extension of the county's capital improvement program. And more work to local bridges could be on the way if a measure placed on the ballot by the St. Joseph City Council passes in April.
The Buchanan County Capital Improvement sales tax will continue for another eight years after more than 70% of voters checked “yes” at the polls in November.
The one-quarter-cent tax is used for various projects around the county, including bridge, road and facilities improvements.
The tax brings in between $3.5 million and $3.8 million every year with some of the funds earmarked for the county’s portion of of river levee improvements.
A $1 million portion of the revenue is held aside every year for economic development. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said the money provides loans for businesses with a condition that they create a certain number of new jobs in Buchanan County.
Upcoming projects that will use the money include three bridge repairs in southeast Buchanan County as part of a project that will be mostly funded by federal money. Improvements at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center also are expected to be done in this eight-year cycle.
Projects that have utilized county CIP funds in the past include HVAC upgrades and exterior building upgrades at the Buchanan County Courthouse, roadway improvements and continuing upgrades to river levees to avoid future flooding.
In St. Joseph, voters will go to the polls on April 7 to decide on a measure that would lead to $20 million in general obligation bonds being being issued for bridge improvements.
Those bonds would be repaid by a slight increase in property taxes, and would be used to repair bridges (several over 100 years old) around the city. St. Joseph officials have said the bridges are a serious issue and that repairs should be considered a priority.
For more than a year, the city staff has been keeping the council informed on a number of bridges around the city that are in need of replacement or repairs. When city CIP money was not available for such work, the officials began looking at the use of general obligation bonds.
Director of Public Works Andy Clements said the bonds would be an ideal way to repair the bridges because the money would be available upfront, which would mean the city wouldn’t have to prioritize them and move in an order, and could instead tackle them all at once.
There are a total of 25 city-owned bridges, and almost half of those are in need of repair. Clements said the addition of large-diameter cross-roads pipes that count as bridges would mean more than 30 projects could be attacked with the bonds.
If approved by voters, the bonds would be repaid through a 0.1210 increase in property tax rates. For a home with a market value of $100,000, this would come out to an additional annual cost of $23. A home valued at $300,000 would see an annual increase of about $69.