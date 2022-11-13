Veteran Paul Gatewood helps highlight Veteran's Day Weekend

Marine Corp Veteran Paul Gatewood discusses his time at Camp Lejeune during the VET2VET event at Missouri Western State University on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

As Veteran’s Day Weekend comes to a close, many throughout St. Joseph reflect on how their lives have been affected by servicemen and women across the nation.

One of these local servicemen is Paul Gatewood, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp's Charlie 110, who has spent most of his life in public service.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.