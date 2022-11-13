Veteran Paul Gatewood helps highlight Veteran's Day Weekend

As Veteran’s Day Weekend comes to a close, many throughout St. Joseph reflect on how their lives have been affected by servicemen and women across the nation.
One of these local servicemen is Paul Gatewood, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp's Charlie 110, who has spent most of his life in public service.
“We went all over the world, Charlie 110, we went to Beirut," he said. "We just went all over the world, and thanks for the Navy we were in the US’s Nashville, they took us everywhere we went.”
During his time with the military at Camp Lejeune, Gatewood says consumption of unclean water resulted in him, and others, contracting cancer, an issue which has led to him standing as part of a class action lawsuit.
“I know it drives everybody crazy, you see it on Facebook all the time, and even on TV they talk about the bad water, contaminated," he stated. "Well, I am one of those individuals. So, in 2019, I found out I had cancer, prostate cancer, and I have two brothers that are the same age they do not have it, they were not in the time that this happened, so it’s real. Whether anything happens about it I don’t have a clue, I just know that I’m a part of the lawsuit and it was contaminated water.”
In the days since serving at Camp Lejeune, Gatewood has worked to represent St. Joseph veterans by working as a Detective and later Property and Evidence Manager with the St. Joseph Police Department.
“I kind of separated myself from the service aspect of my life doing the police work, and then the older I got I thought ‘you know what, you’re in pretty good health, you can help people out, let's get involved,’" Gatewood said. "So, I was recruited by the Marine Corp League, and, eventually, they honored me by making me the Comandante of the Marine Corp League here in Northwest Missouri.”
As part of his Veteran’s Day activities, Gatewood participated in the Missouri Western partnered Veteran’s Parade, as well as the VET2VET event held in Missouri Western’s Fulkerson Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
