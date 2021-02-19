sjpl.lib.mo.us

Address: Downtown Library,

927 Felix St., St. Joseph, MO 64501

Additional locations: East Hills

Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road;

Carnegie Library, 316 Massachusetts

St.; Washington Park Library, 1821 N.

Third St.

Business hours: Downtown Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon., Wed. Fri. and Sat.;

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tues. and Thurs.

East Hills Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. thru Thurs.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.

and Sat.

Carnegie Library:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. thru Sat.

Washington Park Library:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat.; 12 to 8 p.m. Tues. and Thurs.

E-mail: mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us

Year established: 1890

Number of employees: 55

The St. Joseph Public Library has four branches offering public-access computers, meeting spaces, voter registration, notary services, job-search assistance and online databases.

Our public computers and secure Internet access help St. Joseph residents stay connected.

We issue library cards to borrow books, e-books, e-magazines, audio books, including downloadable audio books, CDs, DVDs, career guides and large-print books. Local newspapers and magazines are available in print.

Text the library at (816) 249-1377 or chat with a librarian via the website feature, “Ask a Question.”