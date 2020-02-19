Address: 1904 N. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, MO 64506
Additional locations: Savannah Branch, 514 W. Main St., Savannah, MO 64485; Administrative Office, 1912 N. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, MO 64506
Phone: Belt Branch (816) 232-5479; Savannah Branch (816) 324-4569
Business hours:
Belt Branch: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Savannah Branch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Administrative Office: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Year established: 1961
Number of employees: 39
What started in 1961 as a bookmobile service for the residents of Andrew and Buchanan counties has grown into a library system with two branches, a bookmobile service and a retail location along the Belt Highway. We have more than 150,000 items in our collection to check out, including books, magazines, movies and music but also the unusual items of fishing poles, ukuleles, cake pans, 6-foot folding tables and Wifi hot spots.
Our bookmobile makes monthly visits to communities and schools from Bolckow in northern Andrew County to Gower on the eastern edge of Buchanan County and Rushville in southern Buchanan County. We also provide personalized delivery service for adults who reside in senior facilities or anyone who is homebound and can't get to the library easily.
The Friends of the Library operates Books Revisited, a used bookstore at 1908B N. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, to raise money to support library programs.