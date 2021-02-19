ponyexpress.org

Address: 914 Penn Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Phone: (816) 279-5059

Email: pxdirector@ponyexpress.net

Business hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. (The museum closes at 4 p.m. daily in the Winter.)

Year established: 1959

Number of employees: 5

The Pony Express Museum is located on the actual spot where Johnny Fry, the first Pony Express rider, left on April 3, 1860. M. Karl Goetz purchased the building in 1950 and opened it as the Museum in 1959. The Museum stands as the only organization interpreting the entire 2,000 mile Pony Express trail. As such, it attracts visitors from not only surrounding states, but the entire U.S. and other countries, bringing welcome tourism dollars to the local economy. Museum staff and Board of Trustees work tirelessly to keep exhibits fresh. Many are hands-on, teaching guests history through visual and interactive exhibits. In addition to offering a glimpse of history, the Museum rents out its large community room for your special event. Should your organization, family, or other group need a guided tour or a catered meal, please contact us for rates.

The Museum received two major awards in 2020: True West magazine ranked it 4th in the top 10 western museums and Tripadvisor ranked it among the top 10% of attractions worldwide based on website comments. Pony Express Museum is home to Tuesday Night Talks for six weeks mid-January to mid-February. The Museum also hosts a two-week Day Camp for children in July and Pumpkinfest the second weekend in October.