The passage of a $50 million tax for park improvements, which officials said will benefit St. Joseph residents for generations, highlighted progress for the city in 2021.
“It is a great example of investing in ourselves and creating a better place,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf noted the improvements will bolster Phil Welch Stadium, Fairview Golf Course and the city’s pools, among other facilities. A River Bluffs Trails system also is being built. The work will be done in the next 10 years.
At the stadium, improvements will be made to the roof and the grandstand concrete, and seats will be replaced. The outfield fence and scoreboard also will get attention.
“It’s a great place,” Kempf said. “Phil Welch is one of those facilities that everybody likes.”
At Fairview, there are plans to replace the water hazard and the bridges that go over it. Baseball and softball fields around town will get new LED lights. Work will begin on renovating the amphitheater and castle area at Krug Park.
Kempf also is excited about plans for the city’s pools.
“We’ve already closed Hyde Pool and replaced it with a splash park that is heavily used,” he said.
The lap pool at the Noyes Aquatic Park, which has been closed for three years due to structural issues, will be replaced. Meanwhile, Krug Pool has a leak that cannot be located.
“That’s not a good sign,” Kempf said. “We need to prepare for some sort of aquatic feature there.”
Then there is the Civic Arena, which will get its own $1 million allocation. A new floor has been installed, and seats and the scoreboard will be replaced, assistant parks director Jeff Atkins said.
The work is being done ahead of the NCAA Women’s Division II Basketball Final Four, which the arena will host in March of 2023.
“That event was really the big push to get the floor done,” Atkins said.
Although the arena also hosts the circus, trade shows and entertainment events, the department has put a special emphasis on the NCAA tourney.
“We’re really in a time crunch to get the items here and installed in time,” Atkins said.
He noted that the last time substantial work was done on the arena was when it was built: “And that was more than 40 years ago.”
McMurray has praise for the new River Bluffs Trails system. Beginning near Highland Avenue and MacArthur Drive, the trails will wind through the bluffs above the Missouri River. The first one is set to open this spring.
The trails are designed primarily for mountain bikers and also will accommodate hikers and road bikes – but not necessarily those who like to take a leisurely stroll along the boulevard.
“They’re not really for casual walkers due to the rough, hilly terrain,” Atkins said. “In terms of mountain biking, though, this will be popular in the region and could even put us on the national scene.”
Atkins urged citizens to be patient while the work is being done. As an example, he used the closing of Highland Avenue while a pedestrian bridge is being built to link the trails with Wyeth Hill.
“It’s like redecorating at home,” he said. “Sometimes you have to live in a mess until it’s done. But once the work is finished, we’re confident it will be something the community can be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.