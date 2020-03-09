Address: 2402 N. Woodbine Rd., Suite B, St. Joseph, MO 64506
Phone: (816) 364-4714
Email: info@thompson-cpas.com
Business Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Principal CPA, Ronilu Thompson, has been providing accounting services throughout Missouri and Kansas for over 30 years. She is experienced in the areas of tax, payroll, small business and non-profit accounting services, and consulting. Ronilu’s public accounting experience includes working for small local CPA firms, as well as a national firm. The entire team at Thompson & Associates values creating and maintaining relationships with their customers and celebrating successes through the years, through all of life’s financial situations.