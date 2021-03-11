St Joe Petroleum Company is a family owned business, founded in 1978 by Ron Bachman Sr.

He began the business with the attitude that providing the customer with what they needed, when they needed it and where they needed it was essential. At that time SJP carried Conoco products and had one tank wagon driver.

Since that time St Joe Petroleum has grown!

Ron Jr purchased the company in 2001, and still operates the company with the same attitude and values.

On the wholesale side, SJP carries a full line of Phillips 66 products, and can deliver bulk, drums, pails, and cases within 24 hours of receiving orders.

Fastgas represents the retail side of the company. With 8 Fastgas locations in the St Joseph area, there’s a Fastgas on your way to just about anywhere in town! Fastgas C-stores provide our customers with a “fast, clean, friendly” experience as they pick up their daily needs and hearts desires!

From fuel to drinks and snacks to fresh made sandwiches and deli items there’s sure to be something to satisfy any craving!

Our proprietal brand, Fresh Fare, produces wraps, sandwiches, sweet treats and healthy snack and meal options. Northern Lights Pizza and Sandella’s Flatbread Café, both located at the Frederick location, offer delicious dining options as well.

Part of the St Joseph, Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas area since 1978!

Thank you for your business!