johnrauthconstruction.com

Address: 2447 Patee St.,

St. Joseph, MO 64507

Phone: (816) 232-2225

John F. Rauth founded John F. Rauth Construction Co. in January 1953. One of the oldest family-owned residential remodeling companies in the St. Joseph area, the company focuses on professional remodeling, room additions and kitchen and bath remodeling.

Clients appreciate the value of well-designed planning, attention to detail, highest-quality materials and fine craftsmanship the company has become known for. Working with a single contractor from the design stage through implementation and final completion has been an important aspect to the clients. The combination of fine craftsmanship, honesty and dedication to customers’ needs have been a key to the company’s long success. The company’s reputation and success has extended beyond the St. Joseph region with an expanded market in the greater Kansas City area.

As we enter our 68th year in business, we thank our long list of clients for their loyalty, their appreciation of fine quality and craftsmanship and for the friendships created over the years.