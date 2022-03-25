The COVID-19 pandemic caused business owners around the globe to think fast and be quick on their feet … or keyboards.
While online shopping is nothing new, thousands of small businesses had no digital presence. According to GoDaddy, a web hosting platform, there was a 48% increase in new paying subscribers from February to April of 2020.
Mike and Dana Tracy, owners of MDT Market in Fairfax, Missouri, already had a website before 2020. But like most small business owners around the country, they had to pivot in the last two years both in their stores and online, creating a free mobile app.
“(The app) is where 90% of our business comes through, whether that’s a local person in Fairfax, Missouri, or out in California. Our web traffic is slim to none versus our app,” Tracy said.
The couple began pushing their app after the election in 2020. Dana Tracy used her previous retail marketing skills to utilize the technology to do push notifications and videos, among other things. Live sales are a huge part of their business, she said.
“We knew people would fall off social media because of the election and not wanting to see all those posts and stuff,” she said. “People’s attention spans are so small. We just knew we had to do something.”
And the app kept them alive during the pandemic while COVID-19 killed their in-person classes.
“We don’t even do (classes) anymore,” Tracy said. “We tried to reopen, but people were just concerned and uncomfortable. And we completely understood that.”
Like most small business owners around the country, the couple had to shift from their initial business model established only a few years before.
What was once their large, open space to conduct group painting and woodworking classes is now the staging area for online order fulfillment.
“We had the best Christmas ever (in 2020) … we need this room for shipping and offices because we are going like gangbusters with what we were shipping out. We knew we would upset people, but it just didn’t make sense. Unfortunately, you have to make those hard decisions.”
As businesses have opened up to in-store customers in the last year, owners still are finding a balance between physical and virtual.
Graphic artist Travis Messner already was working from home due to the pandemic when he started fielding calls from businesses all over the Midwest needing a website, and quick.
The St. Joseph freelancer was able to help create sites and work with small groups that weren’t tech-savvy. He saw that while they weren’t hiring more people, they were increasing sales and hours worked per week.
“It was a crazy yin and yang,” he said. “Some of these small mom-and-pop stores were having to let employees go but then having to work long hours trying to manage the online sales and maintaining a physical location.”
He said there was a big learning curve for many owners who were struggling with incorporating what they know and an entirely new way of running their business.
“Most of them are succeeding with help of younger or fast-learning employees,” Messner said. “Others just kind of backed off. And I noticed that last year when things started opening back up, many have bailed on e-commerce entirely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.