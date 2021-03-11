MannsLandscaping.com

Address: 20187 North Highway 169, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505

Phone: (816) 233-4407

Serving St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri since 1999

Homeowners, flower enthusiasts, gardeners, lawn care businesses and

landscape professionals throughout Saint Joseph and Northwest Missouri have

chosen Mann's as their one-stop lawn, garden, and landscape supply store.

Located on 4-acres just two miles north of I-29 on North 169 Highway, Mann’s is St. Joseph’s largest landscape supply store and garden center featuring quality products from Ferti•lome, Keystone, and Gard’n-Wise.

Mann’s Landscaping & Garden Center is owned by Brandon Marticke.

Quality products and services at low, low prices:

• Landscape Design and Installation • Wall Blocks • Pavers • Edging

• Fire Pits • Decorative Rock • River Rock • Natural Stone • Boulders

• Bulk Mulch • Black Dirt • Landscape Fabric and Supplies

• Trees • Shrubs • Flowering Plants • Annual Flowers • Perennial Flowers

• Vegetables • Grass Seed • Fertilizer • Weed Control • Insect Control

• Potting Soil • Garden Tool and Supplies • Lawn Decor • Fairy Gardens

• Water Garden Kits and Supplies • Koi Fish • Bird Feeders • Bird Baths