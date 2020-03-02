Phone: (816) 279-7800
Heartland Trailways is one of the most referred coach companies in the K.C. /St Joseph region with over 30 years of history and over 75 years of transportation experience of its management team, Heartland Trailways, continues to keep safety as the No. 1 priority and thrive on customer service.
Our luxury coach fleet consists of 55- and 56-passenger coaches. All of the coaches are equipped with luggage space, overhead storage, TV monitors, DVD/CD player, PA system, WiFi, and electrical outlets.
Our executive coach fleet consists of 56-passenger coaches, equipped with the amenities of our luxury coaches, but with leather seating, and DIRECTV service.
Heartland’s roots in NW Missouri date back to 1988, when Chuck Hill founded the company with two coaches in Maryville. Outgrowing the Maryville location, the company moved in 1997 to its present location in St. Joseph, where it has become an integral part of the community.
Call us at 816-279-2946 to book your upcoming group travel needs!