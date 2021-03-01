gbrentpowerslaw.com

Address: 3715 Beck Road, Building D,

Suite 401 (in the Beck Road Office

Complex), St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Phone: (816) 233-0257

Year established: 1980

Number of employees: 1

Brent Powers has practiced law in Saint Joseph and Northwest Missouri since 1980. His practice includes Elder Law, Nursing Home Medicaid Planning, and Social Security Disability.

He has served as President of the Saint Joseph Bar Association and volunteered with numerous community organizations.

Brent is a native of Northwest Missouri and grew up in Saint Joseph. He graduated from Central High School and the University of Missouri – Columbia. He earned his law degree at the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives. These organizations provide education, training, and a national network of expertise for member attorneys to help senior citizens and people with special needs.

Brent's law office is at 3715 Beck Road, Building D, Suite 401 in the Beck Road Office Complex.